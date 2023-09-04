Cognitive Impairment Biomarkers Market To Reach Us$ 13.3B (2023-2033) | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- In 2023, the cognitive impairment biomarkers market is expected to be worth US$ 7.9 billion. The market is expected to reach US$ 13.3 billion by 2033, expanding at a 5.3% CAGR throughout the forecast period. The global incidence of cognitive problems, particularly among ageing populations, is driving considerable development in the cognitive impairment biomarkers market. The market is predicted to grow as the need for early detection, precise diagnosis, and illness progression tracking rises.
Cognitive impairment biomarkers have important diagnostic applications since they allow for the early identification and accurate diagnosis of cognitive diseases. Biomarker-based diagnostic criteria, such as those developed by the National Institute on Ageing and the Alzheimer's Association (NIA-AA), combine biomarker measures to increase diagnosis accuracy and help in distinguishing varikinds of dementia.
Patients' increasing need for personalized treatment may be a positive element for the business. Cognitive impairment biomarkers allow personalized medicine techniques. Healthcare professionals can adjust treatment tactics based on unique patient features by analyzing biomarker profiles. Biomarkers aid in the prediction of therapy response, the stratification of patients for clinical trials, and the development of targeted medicines.
Extensive research and development efforts drive the cognitive impairment biomarkers market. Ongoing research aims to discover novel biomarkers, evaluate their clinical value, and provide standardized techniques for biomarker testing and interpretation. Academic institutions, research organisations, and industrial actors are working together to improve our knowledge and application of cognitive impairment biomarkers.
Key Takeaways from the Cognitive Impairment Biomarkers Market:
The cognitive impairment biomarkers industry in the United States is predicted to reach US$ 4.8 billion by 2033, increasing at a 6.1% CAGR.
The cognitive impairment biomarkers industry in the United Kingdom is estimated to reach a market size of US$ 699.6 million, expanding at a CAGR of 6.0% by 2033.
During the forecast period, the cognitive impairment biomarkers industry in China is expected to reach a market value of US$ 988.8 million, securing a 7.3% CAGR.
The cognitive impairment biomarkers industry in Japan is predicted to reach US$ 720.5 million by 2033, increasing at a 7.2% CAGR.
South Korea's cognitive impairment biomarkers industry is predicted to achieve a market value of US$ 816.5 million, rising at a 7.0% CAGR during the forecast period.
With a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2033, genomic biomarkers are expected to dominate the cognitive impairment biomarkers industry.
With a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2033, Alzheimer's disease dominates the cognitive impairment biomarkers industry.
With a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2033, the hospital is expected to dominate the cognitive impairment biomarkers industry.
How Does the Competition Look in the Cognitive Impairment Biomarkers Market?
The cognitive impairment biomarkers sector is a very competitive one, with many firms fighting for market share. Several significant participants in this industry comprise Quanterix, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Qiagen, ADx NeuroSciences NV, ACOBIOM, Enrolmmun, Merck KGaA, Banyan Biomarkers Inc, Olink Biosciences, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, among other companies.
The major businesses are heavily spending on R&D efforts to create innovative and inventive goods with enhanced effectiveness, dependability, and affordability. They are also focusing on expanding their product line and strengthening their distribution methods in order to fulfil shifting consumer expectations.
Tactical alliances and partnerships with other companies are becoming more common in the industry, allowing parties to leverage one another's strengths and expand their market influence.
Leading firms use consolidation and mergers to strengthen their market position and gain entry into new markets. The sector is expanding significantly in developing economies, particularly in India and China.
To boost their presence in these regions, major companies are expanding their distribution networks and building regional manufacturing sites. They are also concentrating on offering cost-effective solutions to customers in these markets in order to get a competitive advantage.
Segmentation Analysis of the Cognitive Impairment Biomarkers Market:
By Biomarker Type:
Genomics Biomarker
Proteomics Biomarker
Metabolomics Biomarkers
Imaging Biomarkers
Others
By Application:
Alzheimer's Diseases
Parkinson's Diseases
Multiple Sclerosis
Schizophrenia
Others
By End User:
Research Organizations, Pharma & Biotech Companies
Hospitals
Clinical Diagnostics
By Region:
North America
Latin America
Europe
East Asia
South Asia
Oceania
The Middle East & Africa
