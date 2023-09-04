Brazil's oil, gas output surpass last record

(MENAFN) According to the oil regulator ANP, Brazil's oil and gas output surpassed the last record for a single month set in June in July.



Statistics showed that production last month (in August) was 4.48 million barrels of oil equivalent each day. The amount of crude produced alone increased annually by 18.6 percent to 3.51 million barrels per day (bpd).



The regulator also reported that daily natural gas production increased by 13.6 percent to 154.08 million cubic meters.



According to a prior prediction by research and consulting firm Wood Mackenzie, private oil companies will increase Brazil's crude production by up to 75 percent from 1.221 million barrels per day in 2023 to 2.123 million barrels each day by 2030.



Because of their collaborations with state-run Petrobras in pre-salt fields, international oil companies including Shell, Equinor, Repsol Sinopec Brasil S.A., TotalEnergies, as well as Petrogal are anticipated to rank among the top producers.

