Hollywood script writers', actors' strike costs California economy USD5B

(MENAFN) According to a research by the Milken Institute, a local think tank, the prolonged Hollywood script writers' and actors' strike has cost the California economy USD5 billion, the Financial Times revealed on Saturday.



The article claims that the strike, which forced the closure of the majority of Hollywood productions, has had an impact on numerous regional companies that provide services to the film industry, dry cleaners, drivers, including caterers, rental agencies, as well as others.



According to the research, "All these different people who provide support services that make productions happen - they're getting nailed," stated Kevin Klowden, head global strategist at the Milken Institute. He said that the regional job market is also being impacted by the circumstance.



“The jobs for average people in Hollywood – not the stars but the average people, have always been viewed as great middle class jobs. When that’s disrupted, the ripple effect on LA is more broad.”

