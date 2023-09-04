Cold Storage Construction Market Size & Share To Surpass $19.7 Billion By 2030 | Vantage Market Research

According to Vantage Market Research, the global Cold Storage Construction Market is estimated to be valued at USD 19.7 Billion by 2030 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11% from 2023 to 2030. The global Cold Storage Construction Market grew to USD 9.5 Billion in 2022.

The Cold Storage Construction market focuses on the design, construction, and installation of buildings specifically created for the storage and preservation of perishable goods and products that require controlled temperature environments. These buildings, also known as cold storage warehouses or refrigerated storage units, are constructed with specialized insulation, cooling systems, and other infrastructure to maintain low temperatures and stop the deterioration or spoilage of the stored goods.

Key Highlights



The production stores segment led the market and accounted for more than 50.20% share of the global revenue in 2022.

The public warehouse segment led the market and accounted for a 40.5% share of the global revenue in 2022.

The food and beverages segment led the market and accounted for about 38.92% share of the global revenue in 2022 The North American regional segment led the market and accounted for more than 42.6% share of the global revenue in 2022

Many industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and logistics, depend on the Cold Storage Construction market. Perishable goods are kept in these facilities at specific temperatures to preserve their quality and lengthen their shelf lives. For the preservation of fresh produce, frozen foods, vaccines, and delicate chemicals, cold storage is essential. Facilitating the distribution of goods and ensuring their quality and safety during transportation also contributes significantly to maintaining the value chain.

Top Companies in The Global Cold Storage Construction Market



VeCold Logistics Services (Canada)

Tippman Group (U.S.)

Americold Logistics LLC (U.S.)

Burris Logistics (U.S.)

PriBuilders Inc. (U.S.)

Lineage Logistics (U.S.)

United States Cold Storage Inc. (U.S.)

Preferred Freezer Services LLC (U.S.)

Nichirei Logistics Group Inc. (Japan)

AGRO Merchants Group LLC (U.S.)

Swire Cold Storage (Australia)

NewCold Advanced Cold Logistics (Netherlands)

Emergent Cold LatAm Management LLC (U.S.) Hansen Cold Storage Construction (U.S.)

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Cold Storage Construction Market

Several factors can affect the growth of the Cold Storage Construction Market industry. Some of these factors include:



Demand for perishable goods: The demand for perishable goods like fruits, vegetables, dairy products, and meat is directly related to expanding the Cold Storage Construction market. Cold storage facilities are increasingly necessary as demand for these products rises.

Growing international trade: As international trade grows, it calls for an effective cold storage infrastructure to preserve product quality and freshness during transportation. The market for building cold storage is expanding as a result of the need to meet the growing demand for cold chain logistics.

Growth of organized retail chains for food: As organized retail chains gain in popularity, the need for cold storage facilities to support the supply chain rises. Cold storage facilities are needed by supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores to store and display perishable goods. Government regulations and safety requirements: Around the world, governments are putting into place stricter regulations and safety requirements for the transportation and storage of perishable goods. Due to the need for businesses to upgrade their facilities to meet the established standards, these regulations have an impact on the Cold Storage Construction market.

Top Trends in the Global Cold Storage Construction Market

Several noteworthy trends are happening in the Cold Storage Construction market. To increase efficiency in cold storage facilities, automated systems, and smart technologies are in high demand. With the incorporation of green building techniques like solar panel installations and energy-saving insulation materials, there is also a strong foon energy efficiency and sustainability. There is also a shift toward building larger cold storage facilities to meet the rising demand for frozen and perishable goods. To ensure the integrity and quality of the stored goods, there is an increased emphasis on implementing stringent food safety and compliance standards while constructing cold storage facilities.

Recent Development of the Global Cold Storage Construction Market



On April 24, 2023, As part of the movement by refrigeration and freezer companies into Northeast Florida, Karis Cold planned to prepare more than 24 acres in Westlake Industrial Park to develop a warehouse.

On April 4, 2023, Koch Foods intends to develop a new cold storage facility in Fairfield, Ohio, according to a county official. The Butler County Port Authority recently approved a resolution endorsing Koch Foods' plans to demolish the Liberty Mutual structure and construct a 450,000-square-foot cold storage facility.

On May 16, 2023, Tampa Cold Storage Logistics, a state-of-the-art refrigerated warehouse facility spanning 109,000 square feet, was opened thanks to the efforts of Sansone Group, Mandich Group, and BentallGreenOak. This cutting-edge facility, poised to revolutionize the Southeast's cold storage market, offers businesses needing first-rate warehouse space an unrivaled opportunity. On March 17, 2023, West of Phoenix, a new cold storage facility that is currently under construction has been leased and will be run by Arcadia Cold Storage and Logistics. To support its national cold storage platform in U.S. markets, Arcadia will open its fourth facility in Q3 2023.

Market Drivers

Several important factors are driving the market for building cold storage facilities. First, the market is expanding as a result of the rising demand for processed food items and the growing demand for perishable goods to be transported and stored efficiently. Additionally, there is a greater need for cold storage facilities due to the growth of the e-commerce sector and the popularity of online grocery shopping. Furthermore, companies are being compelled to invest in cutting-edge cold storage technologies by the implementation of strict food safety regulations and the requirement to reduce food waste. The market for Cold Storage Construction is expanding as a result of all these factors working together.

Market Restraints

Numerobstacles prevent the Cold Storage Construction market from expanding and growing. One significant barrier is the high upfront cost of constructing cold storage facilities, which can be prohibitively expensive for smaller market participants. Another difficulty is finding skilled labor and knowledge to build these specialized facilities. Furthermore, strict regulations and environmental compliance standards increase the difficulty and expense of building cold storage buildings. The final factor limiting the growth of the Cold Storage Construction market is the scarcity of suitable land for constructing these facilities in desirable locations.

Market Opportunities

As a result of the rising demand for perishable food storage and preservation, the market for Cold Storage Construction is expected to expand in a positive manner. The demand for temperature-controlled facilities for storing fresh produce, dairy goods, seafood, and medicines is being driven by changing lifestyles, urbanization, and the rise of e-commerce. The market is also growing as a result of increased global trade and the requirement for cold chain logistics. Both established businesses and recent entrants are being drawn by the market opportunities in this industry to invest in the development of cold storage facilities to meet the rising demand.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 148 Pages and in-depth TOC on Cold Storage Construction Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Report Segmentation of the Global Cold Storage Construction Market

Storage Type Analysis

Production Stores are the category that rules the Cold Storage Construction market's storage type segment. These facilities are designed to accommodate the storage requirements of businesses that produce food, like the dairy and meat processing sectors. Production Stores have plenty of room for storing raw materials, semi-finished goods, finished goods, and specialized climate control systems. For instance, a sizable meat processing facility might have a designated production area that can store thousands of carcasses and meat cuts at precise temperatures. These facilities play a crucial role in preserving product quality and lowering the possibility of spoilage during the manufacturing process.

Warehouse Type Analysis

Due to their inherent advantages, public warehouses dominate the warehouse sector of the Cold Storage Construction market. These facilities have cutting-edge technology, large storage capacities, and a wide range of customers. Public warehouses provide multiple temperature-controlled zones, allowing them to simultaneously accommodate variperishable goods. For instance, Americold, one of the biggest companies offering public cold storage, runs more than 240 warehouses all over the world. This extensive network makes it possible to store goods closer to where they will be used, cutting down on transportation costs and facilitating quicker delivery. Public warehouses also make it possible for businesses to reduce capital expenses by removing the need to construct and maintain their own storage facilities.

Application Analysis

The food and beverage sector dominates the market for Cold Storage Construction. The rising demand for processed and packaged food products necessitates adequate storage facilities to preserve their quality and freshness. Additionally, the demand for cold storage warehouses that can hold perishable goods during transit has increased due to the rising popularity of online food delivery services. For instance, businesses like Amazon Fresh and Instacart heavily rely on cold storage facilities to meet customer demand for fresh produce. Furthermore, the development of cold storage facilities at ports and distribution centers results from the growing global trade in frozen food products.

Read Full Report with TOC @

Market Segmentation

By Storage Type



Production Stores

Distribution Stores

Bulk Stores

Blast Freezers

Refrigerated Containers Other Storage Types

By Warehouse Type



Public Warehouses

Private Warehouses Other Warehouse Types



By Application



Food & beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals Other Applications

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa



Scope of the Report: