Music City Vienna Gets New Johann Strauss Tourist Attraction

Tritsch-Tratsch Mirror Tent © Tritsch-Tratsch
Tritsch-Tratsch Mirror Tent © Tritsch-Tratsch
Tritsch-Tratsch Mirror Tent © Tritsch-Tratsch
Johannes Martschin, CEO of Tritsch-Tratsch Veranstaltungs GmbH © Horst Dockal
Astrid Braunsperger, Orchestra Manager of the Johann Strauss Philharmonic Orchestra © Willi Pleschberger
Newly founded Johann Strauss Philharmonic Orchestra invites to Johann Strauss Concert Shows in the new Tritsch-Tratsch tent in Vienna's Prater from 7 October
VIENNA, AUSTRIA, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- From 7 October, Johann Strauss Concert Shows will take place four evenings a week in the new Tritsch-Tratsch Spiegelzelt in the Vienna Prater. The newly founded Johann Strauss Philharmonic Orchestra will celebrate the most beautiful Viennese waltzes, polkas and operetta melodies of the waltz king from Vienna in its gala concerts, accompanied by exquisite Viennese Heurigen delicacies. Tickets are available now at:
From The Danube Waltz to The Radetzky March: Year-round Evening Gala Concerts by the Newly Founded Johann Strauss Philharmonic Orchestra
The Johann Strauss Philharmonic Orchestra was founded by orchestra managers Astrid Braunsperger and Philipp Grünbacher in the summer of 2023 and will have its home in the new Tritsch-Tratsch mirror tent in Vienna's Prater. "Musicians from the best orchestras and ensembles in Vienna share a common passion in the Johann Strauss Philharmonic: with enthusiasm and dedication they devote themselves to the unique melodies of Johann Strauss, the king of waltzes, and transport their audiences into the world of Viennese waltz and operetta," says Astrid Braunsperger.
The orchestra's repertoire includes well-known waltzes, polkas and overtures by Johann Strauss as well as songs and arias from operettas, which are performed together with internationally renowned soloists. Fixed points of the evening Johann Strauss Concert Shows, which take place all year round, are world-famStrauss hits such as the Danube Waltz, the Bat Overture and the Radetzky March.
Original Viennese Johann Strauss Feeling Paired with Exquisite Viennese Heurigen Culinary Delights in the Vienna Prater
The Vienna Prater - amusement park and natural oasis in the heart of Vienna on the site of the former imperial hunting grounds - already played a major role in the work of Johann Strauss. On the occasion of the marriage of Emperor Franz Joseph I to Elisabeth ("Sisi") in 1854, the 'Elisabethenklänge', composed by Johann Strauss especially for the occasion, were heard at the Imperial Festival in the Prater. And in the following four decades of his life, Johann Strauss continued to stage magnificent festive concerts for his Viennese audience in the Prater.
"There is no better place for our Johann Strauss Concert Shows than the Vienna Prater," says Johannes Martschin, CEO of Tritsch-Tratsch Veranstaltungs GmbH. "We offer our guests the most beautiful Viennese waltz and operetta sounds combined with traditional Viennese Heurigen cuisine in the Gala mirror tent. With this, we promise unforgettable concert experiences with original Viennese Johann Strauss feeling."
Johann Strauss Concert Shows Start on 7 October – Tickets Are Now Available
The first Johann Strauss Concert Show will take place on 7 October. From then on, there will be performances every Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m., with the Heurigen culinary programme starting at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are available from € 59 (reduced € 29.50) in the rows of seats on the ground floor. Seats at Superior Tables and in exclusive boxes can be purchased from € 119 (reduced € 59.50), with mealready included in the price.
Tickets can be booked now at:
From autumn 2023, the Tritsch-Tratsch Concert Shows will offer an original Viennese Johann Strauss feeling in the Vienna Prater, one of the main venues of the waltz king Johann Strauss. The evening shows, which take place all year round, combine the best-known Johann Strauss orchestral hits with typical Viennese posh heuriger cuisine in the unique ambience of the Spiegelzelts. The name "Tritsch-Tratsch" goes back to the Johann Strauss polka of the same name, which is one of the musical highlights of the shows, along with the Danube Waltz and the drinking song from the operetta "Die Fledermaus". Tritsch-Tratsch Veranstaltungs GmbH was founded in 2023. Its aim is to give the global top brand "Johann Strauss" a new presence in view of the Johann Strauss anniversary year 2025 and to fill a gap in the high-quality tourism and cultural offerings of the music city Vienna. Further information at:
Benjamin Kloiber
Martschin & Partner GmbH
Visiton social media:
LinkedIn
Other
