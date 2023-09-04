Downturn in Eurozone may lead Inflation to decline

(MENAFN) Inflation in the region is expected to decline as a result of the present downturn in the Eurozone economy, according to Boris Vujcic, the governor of Croatia's central bank and a member of the ECB's Governing Council, who spoke at the Reuters Global Markets Forum on Friday.



Vujcic acknowledged that the second quarter's 0.3 percent growth figure was less than the regulator had anticipated.



“If the economy slows down significantly faster, that will certainly then bring inflation down faster,” according to the ECB policymaker, this might enable the regulator to lower rates "either sooner or more aggressively" and put a stop to its toughest-ever monetary-tightening campaign, which saw borrowing prices increase to now at 3.75 percent from -0.5 percent a little over a year ago.



But according to Vujcic, the cutbacks won't be conceivable until the ECB has concrete proof that inflation is trending steadily in the direction of 2 percent. Inflation in the euro area stayed at 5.3 percent last month compared to the previous month, exceeding the target rate by over two times, based on the most recent report from the European statistical agency Eurostat.

