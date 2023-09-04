Oic Secretary-General Receives The Permanent Representative Of The Gambia To The Oic

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha received H.E. Ambassador Omar Gibril Sallah, the Permanent Representative of the Republic of The Gambia to the OIC, on Sunday, 03 September 2023.

During the meeting, the Permanent Representative briefed the Secretary-General on the logistical arrangements and preparations underway for the upcoming 15th Islamic Summit to be hosted by The Gambia in Banjul, on December 16-17, 2023.