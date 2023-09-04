War, Peace And Taiwan's Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The Taiwanese people will soon vote for their president, vice president and legislators in January 2024. Past elections have always been dominated by the two major political camps - the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the pro-China Kuomintang (KMT).
But recent elections have shown increasing voter dissatisfaction with polarization. In 2014, independent candidate Ko Wen-je became the mayor of Taipei and was re-elected in 2018. In 2019, Ko founded the Taiwan People's Party (TPP), which emphasizes technocracy and transparency.
In the 2020 legislative election, the TPP became Taiwan's
third-largest party . The rise of a new political force has significantly altered Taiwan's political landscape and has the potential to shape future election outcomes, with Ko having a legitimate shot at the presidency.
The TPP can be seen as a“third way” in Taiwan, a political philosophy emerging in the late 1990s and described by
British sociologist Anthony Giddens
as“the renewal of social democracy in a world where the views of the old left have become obsolete, while those of the new right are inadequate and contradictory.”
In Taiwan and elsewhere, the third way calls for a new approach to politics that transcends traditional left–right distinctions and seeks to find a middle ground while emphasizing pragmatic governance and welfare reform.
But Ko and the TPP face formidable challengers at the ballot box from the ruling DPP's Lai Ching-te and the KMT's Hou Yu-ih. Each candidate promises a different approach to cross-strait relations .
Hou Yu-ih promises a different position on cross-strait relations. Image: Twitter
MENAFN04092023000159011032ID1107002975
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.