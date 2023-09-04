War, Peace And Taiwan's Presidential Election

But recent elections have shown increasing voter dissatisfaction with polarization. In 2014, independent candidate Ko Wen-je became the mayor of Taipei and was re-elected in 2018. In 2019, Ko founded the Taiwan People's Party (TPP), which emphasizes technocracy and transparency.

In the 2020 legislative election, the TPP became Taiwan's

third-largest party . The rise of a new political force has significantly altered Taiwan's political landscape and has the potential to shape future election outcomes, with Ko having a legitimate shot at the presidency.

The TPP can be seen as a“third way” in Taiwan, a political philosophy emerging in the late 1990s and described by

British sociologist Anthony Giddens

as“the renewal of social democracy in a world where the views of the old left have become obsolete, while those of the new right are inadequate and contradictory.”



In Taiwan and elsewhere, the third way calls for a new approach to politics that transcends traditional left–right distinctions and seeks to find a middle ground while emphasizing pragmatic governance and welfare reform.

But Ko and the TPP face formidable challengers at the ballot box from the ruling DPP's Lai Ching-te and the KMT's Hou Yu-ih. Each candidate promises a different approach to cross-strait relations .

Hou Yu-ih promises a different position on cross-strait relations. Image: Twitter