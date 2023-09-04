Arab League Session Focuses On Israeli Aggression Against Palestinians, Bolstering Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 4 (KUNA) -- The permanent representatives of the Arab League held their 160th session chaired by Morowith topics ranging from joint Arab cooperation as well as the recent development in Palestine.
The two-day meeting fowould also turn to variimportant topics including a proposal by Kuwait on developing Arab cooperation within Artificial Intelligence.
On the Palestinian cause, the meeting will foon the recent Israeli violations against Palestinians especially in the city of Jerusalem, the Arab peace initiative as well as Israeli violations in the occupied Arab lands in the Golan Heights and elsewhere.
Developments in Libya, Yemen, Sudan, and Somalia, the issue of the Iran-occupied Emirati Islands and other prominent issues would be on the agenda of discussions.
In addition, the Arab League session would touched relations with other international organizations and entities to find ways to bolster cooperation on all possible levels.
The findings of the meeting would be forwarded to the upcoming meeting of the Arab Foreign Ministers to be held on next Wednesday.
Kuwait's permanent representative to the Arab League and Ambassador to Egypt Ghanem Al-Ghanem heads his country's delegation to the meeting. (end)
