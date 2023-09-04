Biden expresses dismay after Chinese leader plan to skip G20 summit

(MENAFN) When questioned about the Chinese Leader Xi Jinping's apparent plan to skip the G20 summit in New Delhi, US vice leader Joe Biden expressed his dismay.



“I am disappointed… but I am going to get to see him,” without commenting on the specific location or timing of his meeting with the Chinese leader, Biden informed journalists in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Sunday.



According to unidentified Chinese and Indian representatives quoted in a Reuters report last week, Xi Jinping is not likely to physically attend the upcoming G20 conference in India. Chinese Minister Li Qiang, according to the agency, will instead lead Beijing's delegation at the event.



Beijing has not yet formally announced the Chinese president's travel schedule. When questioned about the matter, the foreign ministries of China as well as India did not respond.



Xi has only traveled abroad twice since China's rigorous Covid-19 restrictions were lifted in late 2022. He visited Moscow in March to meet with Vladimir Putin, the Russian leader, and he also went to the BRICS summit in South Africa in August.

