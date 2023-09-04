Palestinian Issue To Take Helm At Upcoming Arab League Meeting -- Official

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 4 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian issue will take the helm at the upcoming 160th Arab League meeting held at the ministerial level, affirmed Palestinian envoy to Arab League Muhannad Al-Alkouk on Monday.
Al-Alkouk further detailed that the ministerial meeting agenda encompasses discussions on the continuIsraeli aggression, practical mechanisms combating this aggression as well as enabling Palestinian people to practice their legitimate rights.
The official indicated that there will be two ministerial committees, the first presided over by Saudi Arabia and is concerned with supporting Palestinian case to attain full UN membership.
The second committee, chaired by Jordan, and centers around countering Israeli occupation illegal practices and their desecration of religisanctities.
The league's meeting is held in light of escalating Israeli aggression on camps, towns, the systemized attacks targeting captives, and the devastating financial crisis affecting the country.
He also demanded that international human rights organizations and red cross international organization to intervene in face of recent remarks by extremist occupation ministers against captives. (end)
