Global Biotherapeutics Cell Line Development 2023-2030: Key Players, Market Trajectories, And Emerging Trends

Global Biotherapeutics Cell Line Development Market to Reach $135.2 Million by 2030
The global market for Biotherapeutics Cell Line Development estimated at US$83.4 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$135.2 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Transfection & Selection, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.9% CAGR and reach US$28.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Single Cell Cloning segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $25.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.6% CAGR
The Biotherapeutics Cell Line Development market in the U.S. is estimated at US$25.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$23 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.
Market Scope
The analysis covers varigeographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World markets. The data includes an independent analysis of annual sales figures in US$ for the years 2022 through 2030, along with the corresponding percentage CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate). The analysis focuses on different aspects of biotherapeutics cell line development, including Transfection & Selection and Single Cell Cloning.
As before, the data is organized into tables, including a recent, current, and future analysis, as well as a historic review and a 16-year perspective. The percentage breakdown of value sales for specified regions is provided for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030. This data aims to provide insights into the trends, growth opportunities, and market dynamics within the global biotherapeutics cell line development industry across different geographic regions and development stages.
Market Overview
Influencer Market Insights World Market Trajectories Biotherapeutics Cell Line Development - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E) Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Select Competitors (Total 11 Featured)
AGC Biologics Beckman Coulter, Inc. Becton, Dickinson & Company Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH Catalent, Inc. EMD Millipore Corporation Lonza Group Ltd. MilliporeSigma ProBioGen AG Selexis Sony Biotechnology Inc. Sysmex Corporation Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 179
| Forecast Period
| 2022 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
| $83.4 Million
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $135.2 Million
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 6.2%
| Regions Covered
| Global
