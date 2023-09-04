Minister Of Interior Meets Egyptian Ambassador

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Interior and Commander of the Lekhwiya Force H E Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani met on Monday with HE Amr Kamal El-Din El-Sherbiny, Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the State of Qatar.

During the meeting, they discussed a number of issues of interest and reviewed the relations between the two countries in security fields and ways to support and develop them.