Qi Card partners with Samsung Electronics to bring advanced digital payment solutions to Iraq, boosting economic growth and improving lives.
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Pioneering electronic payment company Qi Card , under the ownership of Mr. Bahaa Abdul Hadi , has entered an unprecedented collaboration with global technology leader Samsung Electronics , marking a significant milestone in the realm of technological innovation and advanced solutions for the citizens of Iraq. This transformative partnership is aligned with Qi Card's visionary "QI" initiative.
In a resounding display of commitment to technological progress and community empowerment, Qi Card has formalized a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Samsung Electronics Middle East, signalling a shared vision for a prosperfuture underpinned by cutting-edge technology and unparalleled services. The MOU was ceremoniously signed at the headquarters of Qi Card in Baghdad, in the presence of key representatives from both organizations.
Mr. Ali Hussein Muneam, CEO of Qi Card, and Mr. Ali Mazhar, Sales Manager of Qi Card, joined forces with Mr. Hyun Dong Lee, General Manager of Samsung Electronics Middle East, and Mr. Leo Kim, General Manager of Samsung Electronics (Iraq Region), to solidify this strategic alliance.
The collaboration between Qi Card and Samsung Electronics holds the potential to provide advanced technological solutions to merchants, citizens, and agents across Iraq. By leveraging Samsung's global technological prowess, Qi Card aims to expand its capabilities in delivering state-of-the-art products and services to the Iraqi market. This partnership underscores a shared commitment to driving Iraq's economic growth, enhancing business operations, and ultimately improving the quality of life for all Iraqis.
Mr. Ali Hussein Muneam, CEO of Qi Card, commented, "Rooted in our unwavering belief in the importance of the Iraqi market and our dedication to introducing advanced technology to our pioneering Iraqi community, we take immense pride in announcing the signing of this MOU between Samsung Electronics and Qi Card. Our mutual objective is to provide cutting-edge technological solutions alongside exceptional commercial offerings to merchants, citizens, and agents throughout Iraq."
Mr. Hyun Dong Lee, General Manager of Samsung Electronics Middle East, remarked, "This partnership is a testament to Samsung's steadfast commitment to invest in Iraq, strengthen our presence, and offer advanced products and services. Through our collaboration with Qi Card, we aim to introduce adaptable financial solutions to our customers and drive significant success."
Qi Card stands at the forefront of smart card services and financial technology in Iraq. The company has played a pivotal role in propelling the digital transformation of Iraq's financial infrastructure, with a strong foon sustainability and technological innovation. By fostering a culture of electronic payments and spearheading modern financial methodologies, Qi Card strives to elevate living standards, invigorate the local economy, and address the evolving needs of its customers and partners.
