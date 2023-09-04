Public Investment Fund obtains SABIC’s Hadeed for USD3.33b

(MENAFN) The Public Investment Fund on Sunday declared the inking of a share purchase contract to obtain a 100 percent shareholding in the Saudi Iron & Steel Co., better known as Hadeed, from the Saudi Basic Industries Corp.



According on a cross-conditional share exchange deal, Hadeed is going to obtain a 100 percent shareholding in AlRajhi Steel Industries Co as well, or Rajhi Steel, from Mohammed Abdulaziz AlRajhi & Sons Investment Co., or Rajhi Invest, in exchange for recently released shares in Hadeed, the PIF report read.



In a different report to Tadawul, SABIC showed that the transaction worth SR12.5 billion (USD3.33 billion).



PIF also added that this transaction lines up with the fund’s larger works to speed up manufacturing improvement in the Kingdom and is going to develop Saudi Arabia’s steel output potentials as well.



“The steel industry is foundational to the Saudi economy and its diversification and growth. These transactions will bring together PIF’s financial capabilities and industry experience with Hadeed and Rajhi Steel’s leading technical and commercial expertise to create a national champion in Saudi Arabia’s steel sector,” Yazeed A. Al-Humied, vice governor and chief of Middle East and North Africa investments at PIF declared.

