From Plastics To Cosmetics: Global Chemicals Market Projected To Surge At 7.33% Cagr

The global chemicals market is projected to reach a value of US$7.06 trillion by 2027, with a growth rate of 7.33% during the period from 2023 to 2027.

The growth of the market is driven by varifactors, including a growing consumer base, increasing demand for plastics, rising consumption in the automotive industry, upswing in cosmetics manufacturing, and expansion of oil drilling and refining activities.

Growing Consumer Base: The increasing global population is contributing to the demand for variconsumer products and materials.

Increasing Demand for Plastics: The demand for plastics in variindustries is fueling the growth of the chemicals market.

Surging Consumption in the Automotive Industry: The automotive sector's demand for chemicals for manufacturing and production is boosting the market.

Upswing in Cosmetics Manufacturing: The cosmetics industry's use of chemicals for products is driving market growth. Expansion of Oil Drilling & Refining Activities: The oil and gas industry's need for chemicals in drilling and refining is contributing to market growth.

Accelerating Demand from Construction Industry: The construction industry's demand for chemicals for building materials is on the rise.

Rising Usage in Electronic Applications: The electronics industry's use of chemicals for variapplications is a growing trend.

Escalating Adoption of Agricultural Fertilizers: The agriculture sector's need for chemicals for fertilizers is contributing to market growth. ContinuResearch and Development: Ongoing research and development in the chemicals sector are driving innovation and growth.

Price Instability of Crude Oil: Fluctuations in crude oil prices can impact the cost of chemicals production.

Rise in Operating Cost: Increasing operating costs can affect the profitability of chemical manufacturing. Increased Environmental Regulations: Stringent environmental regulations can impact the production and use of certain chemicals.

The global chemicals market can be segmented based on category (commodity chemicals, specialty chemicals, agriculture chemicals, and other chemicals) and region (Asia, Europe, NAFTA, Latin America, and Rest of the World).

Fastest Growing Region: Asia is the fastest-growing region due to factors like infrastructure construction, industrialization, and diverse end-user industry demand.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)

Eneos Holdings, Inc.

BASF SE

Dow Inc (The Dow Chemical Company)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global chemicals market, including its potential impact from COVID-19. It covers major regions and countries, analyzes growth drivers, market trends, and challenges in depth. The competitive landscape is explored, with detailed company profiles of leading players in the industry.

Manufacturers, Producers, and Traders of Chemicals

Exporters and Importers

Raw Material Suppliers

End Users

R&D and Investment Companies Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

