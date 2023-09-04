Messi Pulls Strings As Inter Miami Keep Playoff Dream Alive

Facundo Farias put the visitors ahead with a sliding first-time effort that beat goalkeeper John McCarthy at his far post after a defense-splitting pass from teenager Tomas Aviles.

Jordi Alba doubled the lead just after halftime when he ran onto Messi's pass and paused momentarily before beating McCarthy with a delicate chip.

Inter Miami were in inspired form and Messi was again the creator as he streamed forward from the halfway circle before finding Leonardo Campana, who opened up his body before sending a first-time effort into the far corner.

Ryan Hollingshead pulled a goal back for the hosts by heading home in the first minute of stoppage time after Carlos Vela's corner.

But Inter Miami held on to secure their seventh win of the MLS campaign, continuing their resurgence since the arrival of Messi in July.

The Florida outfit have won 10 and drawn one of their past 11 matches, a sequence that included a penalty shootout victory over Nashville in the Leagues Cup final last month.

World Cup winner Messi has already netted 11 goals and made five assists for his new club. ■

Famagusta Gazette



