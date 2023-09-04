Acc-Registered Exports Up 58.8% In 8 Months

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept. 4 (Petra) - Companies registered at the Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) experienced a significant increase of 58.8 percent in exports to both Arab and foreign countries during the first eight months of 2023.
According to statistical data obtained by Jordan News Agency (Petra) on Monday, exports reached approximately JD927 million compared to the same period last year when exports amounted to around JD584 million.
Additionally, the ACC issued 24,503 certificates of origin, a 4.5 percent increase from the 23,451 certificates issued in the same period of 2022.
The certificates of origin were distributed to several countries, with Saudi Arabia receiving the highest number of certificates at 6,094, followed by the at 2,757, Iraq at 1,375, Egypt at 711, and Switzerland at 14 certificates.
In terms of value, Iraq took the lion's share with JD366 million in exports, followed by the with JD148 million, Switzerland with JD74 million, Saudi Arabia with JD72 million, and Egypt with JD66 million.
The exports of the Chamber were divided into different categories. The highest value was for foreign products, which were re-exported and amounted to around JD387 million. Agricultural products followed with a value of JD118 million, then industrial products with JD112 million, and Arab products with a value of about JD102 million. The remaining exports were distributed among other products.
