Qatar Receives 460 Tons Of Jordanian Dates In 5 Years

Doha, Sep. 4 (Petra) -- Qatar's imports of diverse varieties of Jordanian dates reached approximately 460 tons over the course of the past five years, official figures showed.
Statistical data concerning Qatar's foreign trade, released by Qatar's Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA) on Monday, indicated that the total quantity of Jordanian dates imported by Qatar amounted to around 460 tons between 2018 and the conclusion of 2022.
In recent years, Jordanian date imports into Qatar have expanded dramatically. In 2018, the quantity of Jordanian dates entered into the Qatari market was limited to 52 tons. However, in 2019, there was a significant surge of 26 tons, representing a 33.3 percent rise, boosting the total to 78 tons.
The upward trend of Jordanian date imports into Qatar continued in 2020, with the tonnage exceeding 100 tons, an increase of 22 tons or 22 percent over the previyear. Furthermore, in 2021, the Qatari market preserved an identical rate for imports, with the amount remaining steady at 100 tons.
In 2022, Qatar experienced the highest point in its imports of Jordanian dates, with the volume surging by 30 percent or 30 tons. The total imports surpassed the amount imported in 2021 by 130 tons.
Qatari food and consumer product traders have weighed in on the astonishing year-on-year increase in Jordanian date imports into the Qatari market. They feel that this expansion reflects the two nations' strong and broadened economic and commercial ties. Furthermore, it shows the successful endeavors and shared objectives to extend these ties to advanced levels, both at the official level and within the private sectors of both nations.
Qatar imports all varieties of Jordanian dates, wet and dry, but its most prominent imports are concentrated on Al-Majhool type, followed by Barhi.
The Kingdom exports two primary kinds of dates to the Qatari market, along with Al-Majhool and Barhi, and the cultivated area of these two types in the Jordan is currently estimated at approximately 35 square kilometers, spanning across the Jordan Valley to Aqaba.
Jordan boasts an estimated half a million palm trees, which collectively yield a production of around 30,000 tons. The majority of these dates are primarily exported to Gulf countries, with additional shipments reaching select Arab and European markets.
Jordanian dates are known for their diverse range of varieties and their remarkable competitiveness in terms of both quality and pricing. This unique combination positions them as highly favored options among a wide range of consumers in the Qatari market. In comparison to numertypes and varieties imported from abroad, particularly from the American market, Jordanian dates emerge as a preferred choice.
The Gulf markets stand out as significant foreign destinations for Jordan's date exports, primarily due to the strong alignment in quality and food safety standards between Jordan and the Gulf countries.
