Exhibition Of Historic Photographs Depicting Jordanian Cities Unveiled In Zarqa

Zarqa, Sep. 4 (Petra) -- An exhibition of historic photographs capturing the essence of Jordanian cities from as far back as 1905 was unveiled on Sunday, in a captivating cultural event in the city of Zarqa.
The exhibition, a collaborative effort between the French Institute in Jordan, the Ministry of Culture, the School of the Holy Book in Jerusalem, the Eastern Library of Saint Joseph University in Beirut, and the French Institute of the Jordanian Orient, made its debut at the King Abdullah II Cultural Center, drawing a distinguished audience of writers, artists, and cultural enthusiasts.
The display offers a glimpse into the past through 43 rare and captivating photographs, captured by Louis Galabert during his expedition to Jordan, accompanied by three fellow colleagues.
Gerard Roland, the Cultural Cooperation Advisor at the French Embassy, emphasized the significance of this event, as it provides a unique opportunity to explore the rich tapestry of life in Jordanian cities during the early 20th century.
"Moreover, it serves as a testament to the remarkable evolution and progress these cities have undergone over the past century," he added.
The exhibition will continue until the upcoming Thursday, promising an insightful journey into Jordan's history, and offering a visual narrative of its cultural and urban transformation.
