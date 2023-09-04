South Africa: Minister Of Electricity, Dr Ramokgopa, Participates In Africa Climate Summit In Kenya

Minister in The Presidency for Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, has arrived in Nairobi, in the Republic of Kenya, to participate in the Inaugural Africa Climate Summit (ACS) which takes place from 04 – 06 September 2023, under the theme“Green Growth and Climate Finance for Africa and the World”.

The Summit is hosted by the Government of Kenya as the African Union's (AU) Chair of the Committee of African Heads of States on Climate Change (CAHOSCC).

The ACS will draw African Heads of State, global leaders, and multiple stakeholders to deliberate, collaborate and exchange knowledge and experiences on climate change action and sustainability in Africa.

Joining the South African Delegation led by Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Barbara Creecy, Minister Ramokgopa has been invited to participate in a Ministerial panel focusing on "Africa's Green Hydrogen, Industry & Trade Potential".

This session which takes place today, 04 September 2023, will outline Africa's potential for green industrial production and massive untapped green hydrogen production potential, providing the opportunity to meet local, regional, and global demand for energy, industrial feedstock, and derivative products such as fuels and fertiliser and to drive significant economic growth.

On Tuesday, 05 September 2023, the Minister will participate in the Africa Green Hydrogen Alliance (AGHA) forum, where he will engage in a Panel session on Financing green hydrogen in Africa – from Bridgetown to Nairobi.

LOAD SHEDDING STAGE 5

The Minister is concerned about the current load shedding stage 5 situation and is in constant contact with the leadership of Eskom's Generation team to ensure that units are returned to service as speedily as possible.

ACS SUMMIT LIVESTREAM LINKS

Non-attending media can follow the proceedings of the Summit on the following livestreaming links set up by the ACS:

LinkedIn Live Schedule:



YouTube:



Website:

