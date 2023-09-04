Kenya – Visit By Chrysoula Zacharopoulou (September 4 And 5, 2023)

Chrysoula Zacharopoulou, Minister of State for Development, Francophonie and International Partnerships, attached to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, will be visiting Kenya on September 4 and 5.

Ms. Zacharopoulou will represent France at the first Africa Climate Summit organized by the African Union and Kenya. Following on from the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact held in Paris this past June, which brought together more than 40 heads of State and government, including Kenyan President William Ruto, she will present France's initiatives and priorities for reforming the international financial system in order to step up climate action and increase climate finance.

On the sidelines of the summit, she will meet with several heads of State and government, including Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan. These meetings will offer an opportunity to further strengthen our bilateral relationships and to discuss the most important cooperative projects, particularly those relating to climate action, food security, infrastructure, and entrepreneurship.

Along with former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and Danish Development Minister Dan Jørgensen, Ms. Zacharopoulou will also visit a climate change adaptation project that receives French support in the Mukuru informal settlement. During a visit to a school in the Kibera neighborhood, the Minister of State will emphasize France's commitment to school meal access ahead of the high-level meeting of the School Meals Coalition in Paris announced by President Macron at the Ambassadors Conference.