Festi Hf.: Buyback Program Week 35

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In week 35 2023, Festi purchased in total 48,860 own shares for total amount of 9,145,032 ISK as follows:
| Week
| Date
| Time
| Purchased shares
| Share price
| Purchase price
| 35
| 30.ágú
| 12:23:54
| 432
| 186,5
| 80.568
| 35
| 31.ágú
| 15:17:29
| 40.000
| 187
| 7.480.000
| 35
| 1.sep
| 10:19:01
| 3.060
| 188
| 575.280
| 35
| 1.sep
| 13:22:17
| 990
| 188
| 186.120
| 35
| 1.sep
| 15:29:31
| 4.378
| 188
| 823.064
|
|
|
| 48.860
|
| 9.145.032
The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.
Before the purchase Festi held 8,910,813 own shares or 2.85% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 959,673 own shares for 184,909,927 ISK and holds today 8,959,673 own shares or 2.87% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 21 July 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 3,500,000 own shares or 1.12% of the issued shares, with the cap of 600 million ISK purchase price.
