National Assisted Living Week Celebrates The Value Of Assisted Living In Fayetteville

National Assisted Living Week, observed September 10th-16th, helps educate the public about the valuable role Assisted Living plays in caring for seniors.

FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- National Assisted Living Week, an annual tradition recognizing the importance of senior Assisted Living , is being observed September 10th through 16th, 2023.

Established by the National Center for Assisted Living (NCAL) in 1995, National Assisted Living Week inspires senior living residents, their loved ones, staff, volunteers, and others to celebrate Assisted Living communities.

This year's theme is“Season of Reflection” and reminds seniors and their families-as well as caregivers-to pause and reflect on the most valuable things in life. These include the special bonds created between individuals who live and work in an Assisted Living environment and their surrounding communities.

National Assisted Living Week also serves as a way to educate the public about the valuable role Assisted Living plays in caring for seniors. At The Carolina Inn , for example, residents receive an exceptional level of care in a resort-like setting. In fact, The Carolina Inn has been a sought-after Assisted Living community in Fayetteville, North Carolina for more than two decades because of its reputation for unparalleled senior care.

The property, located in the heart of Fayetteville's Village Green neighborhood, boasts the highest nurse-to-resident ratio for Assisted Living communities in the area with nurses on each floor and staff available around the clock. Health services for residents include medication management and monitoring along with first aid. Additional services such as diabetic care, podiatry and lab resources are available as needed. Every resident is equipped with a 24-hour emergency response system, as well.

With a spotlight on personal attention, caregivers at The Carolina Inn help residents with everything from daily activities to personal hygiene and dressing. These trained professionals have the experience to recognize how much...or how little...support someone requires so they can provide just the right amount of assistance, which allows each individual to maintain his or her independence.

Life Enrichment programs designed to stimulate the mind, body and spirit are offered daily and motivate residents to stay physically and mentally active. Plus, social events like performances by local musicians and artists, movie nights, holiday dinners, birthday celebrations, and wine and cheese carts keep everyone engaged with one another.

Additional amenities such as concierge services, a salon and barber, multiple dining rooms, transportation, beautiful outdoor spaces, and more make residents feel like they're staying in an exclusive boutique hotel every day. Nutritimeals also are included as part of each resident's level of care as is apartment maintenance, utilities, housekeeping and laundry, and exterior building upkeep.

As a rental community, The Carolina Inn offers monthly lease options. A selection of one- and two-bedroom senior Assisted Living apartments are available to fit a variety of budgets and lifestyles. Featuring Universal Design for safety and comfort, each residence has a kitchenette with refrigerator, handicap accessible bath, and private telephone and cable TV. Many apartments also have patios for enjoying the outdoors.

To schedule a tour of The Carolina Inn, log onto or call (910) 501-2271.

