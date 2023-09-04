Azerbaijan's Monetary Base Increases

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Azerbaijan's
monetary base amounted to 18.1 billion manat ($10.6 billion) as of
August 31, 2023, up by 1.9 billion manat ($1.1 billion) or 11.8
percent on annual basis, Trend reports.
According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), as of August
31, 2022, the country's monetary base equaled 16.2 billion manat
($9.5 million).
In addition, as of early September this year, monetary base of
Azerbaijan grew by 145.7 million manat ($85.7 million) or 0.8
percent in monthly terms.
The monetary base includes cash and free bank and required
reserves of commercial banks in circulation.
MENAFN04092023000187011040ID1107002776
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.