Azerbaijan's Monetary Base Increases

According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), as of August 31, 2022, the country's monetary base equaled 16.2 billion manat ($9.5 million).

In addition, as of early September this year, monetary base of Azerbaijan grew by 145.7 million manat ($85.7 million) or 0.8 percent in monthly terms.

The monetary base includes cash and free bank and required reserves of commercial banks in circulation.