Azerbaijan's Foreign Exchange Reserves Increase

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. The foreign
exchange reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) amounted
to $9.36 billion as of August 31, 2023, Trend reports.
According to calculations based on CBA data, this is 1 percent
($120 million) more and 24 percent higher year-on-year.
According to the CBA, the foreign exchange reserves stood at
$7.5 billion on August 31, 2022, and $9.2 billion on July 31,
2023.The CBA's foreign exchange reserves amounted to $9 billion in
2022, which was $1.9 billion (27 percent) more than in 2021.
In addition, last year, Azerbaijan's total GDP increased by 4.6
percent to 133.8 billion manat ($78.7 billion) compared to the
preceding year, and non-oil GDP - by 9.1 percent, making up 69.8
billion manat ($41 billion).
MENAFN04092023000187011040ID1107002774
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.