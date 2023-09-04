Azerbaijan's Foreign Exchange Reserves Increase

According to calculations based on CBA data, this is 1 percent ($120 million) more and 24 percent higher year-on-year.

According to the CBA, the foreign exchange reserves stood at $7.5 billion on August 31, 2022, and $9.2 billion on July 31, 2023.The CBA's foreign exchange reserves amounted to $9 billion in 2022, which was $1.9 billion (27 percent) more than in 2021.

In addition, last year, Azerbaijan's total GDP increased by 4.6 percent to 133.8 billion manat ($78.7 billion) compared to the preceding year, and non-oil GDP - by 9.1 percent, making up 69.8 billion manat ($41 billion).