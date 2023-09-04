Monday, 04 September 2023 02:10 GMT

Armenian Armed Forces Fire At Azerbaijani Army Positions In Nakhchivan


9/4/2023 5:13:53 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4 . Armenian armed forces opened fire at Azerbaijani Army positions in Nakhchivan, Trend reports via the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, on September 4, at 09:50 (GMT +4) the Armenian armed forces units from the positions of Arazdayan settlement of the Davali region, using small arms, subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Heydarabad settlement of the Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan AutonomRepublic.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures, the ministry added.

