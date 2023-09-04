Armenian Armed Forces Fire At Azerbaijani Army Positions In Nakhchivan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4 . Armenian armed
forces opened fire at Azerbaijani Army positions in Nakhchivan,
Trend reports
via the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.
According to the ministry, on September 4, at 09:50 (GMT +4) the
Armenian armed forces units from the positions of Arazdayan
settlement of the Davali region, using small arms, subjected to
fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of
Heydarabad settlement of the Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan
AutonomRepublic.
The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures, the
ministry added.
