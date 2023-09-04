Azerbaijan Railways To Open Additional Routes Amid Start Of Academic Year

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. For the new
school year, 8 additional routes will be assigned to the Absheron
ring railway line, CJSC Azerbaijan Railways told Trend .
"In connection with the beginning of the 2023-2024 academic
year, Azerbaijan Railways will optimize the train schedule in order
to prevent high density of passenger traffic and ensure customer
satisfaction. Thus, on Baku-Khirdalan-Sumgayit line 2 additional
routes in the morning hours and 1 in the evening hours are
assigned, and on Baku-Pirshaghi-Sumgait line 1 additional route in
the evening hours is assigned. Two additional routes are assigned
to the Sumgayit-Khirdalan-Baku line in the morning hours, and 2
additional routes are assigned to the Sumgayit-Pirshaghi-Baku line
in the evening hours," the company said.
From September 8, 2023, high-speed passenger trains of the
Absheron Ring Railway Line will run according to the updated
schedule.
At the same time, for the first time, a special schedule for
non-working days was developed taking into account the wishes of
passengers. According to the new schedule, the interval between
trains was reduced, and eight additional trips were scheduled.
Changes in the schedule will make it possible to evenly
distribute the density of passenger traffic on trains,
significantly reduce the possibility of queues near turnstiles, and
carry more passengers during the day.
"Azerbaijan Railways is planning additional measures to further
improve the quality of service in the field of passenger
transportation. The delivery of 10 new high-speed passenger trains
to the country at the end of this year - beginning of next year
will seriously contribute to the launch of additional flights on
the Absheron ring railway line," the company said.
MENAFN04092023000187011040ID1107002771
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.