Russian Army Injures 1,119 Children In Ukraine - Pgo

“More than 1,622 children in Ukraine have suffered from the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. As of the morning of September 4, 2023, according to the official information provided by juvenile prosecutors, 503 children were killed and more than 1,119 received injuries of varidegrees of severity,” the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office posted on Telegram.

It is noted that these figures are not final, as work is underway in the areas of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

Most children were affected in Donetsk region - 485, Kharkiv region - 300, Kyiv region - 129, Kherson region - 123, Zaporizhzhia region – 99, Mykolaiv region - 97, Dnipropetrovsk region – 96, Chernihiv region – 71, and Luhansk region – 67.

On September 3, a 9-year-old girl was injured in enemy shelling of the town of Bilozerka, Kherson region.

On the same day, a 15-year-old girl was injured as a result of Russian strikes in Dnipropetrovsk region.

As Ukrinform reported, almost 1,500 people, including 350 children, were evacuated from Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region after the mandatory evacuation was announced.