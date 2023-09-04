Ukrainian Defense Forces Already Liberated 47 Sq Km Near Bakhmut

Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy conducts defensive actions to restrain the advance of our troops and attempts to regain lost positions in the districts of Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka, and Ozarianivka of Donetsk region, but without success. We have achieved certain success in Klishchiivka area. In total, 47 square kilometers have been liberated near Bakhmut. Over the past week, the liberated area has increased by three square km," said Maliar.

According to her, in the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian defense forces have repelled several enemy attacks in the past day, preventing the enemy from advancing. At the same time, the number of Russian attacks is still high.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy is conducting unsuccessful offensive actions in the districts of Novoyehorivka and Bilohorivka of Luhansk region, continues to regroup troops.

The deputy defense minister said that the enemy focused its main offensive efforts in the Avdiivka and Maryinka sector in order to improve the tactical position. There, the enemy attempted to advance in the districts of Sieverne, Avdiivka, Maryinka, Krasnohorivka, and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region.

In addition, according to her, the enemy holds the defensive in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson sectors. The invaders continue to shell Ukrainian positions and civilian facilities in Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions, actively using Lancet barrage ammunition.

Maliar noted that the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction. In the course of conducting offensive actions, the Defense Forces of Ukraine had success in the Novodanylivka, Novoprokopivka direction, entrenching themselves within the achieved boundaries.

"The enemy in the south is suffering significant losses in personnel, weapons, and equipment, is relocating its units and troops, and deploying reserves," the deputy defense minister added.

As Ukrinform reported, from February 24, 2022 to September 4, 2023, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 265,120 Russian aggressors, including 460 invaders in the past day alone.

Photo: General Staff