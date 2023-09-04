Russia Keeps Eight Ships In Black Sea, No Missile Carriers

The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

There is one enemy ship in the Sea of Azov, no missile carriers.

There are eight Russian ships in the Mediterranean, including two Kalibr carriers, with a total volley of up to 24 missiles.

As reported, on September 3, on combat duty in the Black Sea, Russia deployed a small missile ship of the Buyan-M project, equipped with eight Kalibr missiles.