Russia Keeps Eight Ships In Black Sea, No Missile Carriers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 9:00 a.m. on Monday, September 4, Russia has eight ships on alert in the Black Sea. There are no Kalibr cruise missile carriers.
The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
There is one enemy ship in the Sea of Azov, no missile carriers.
There are eight Russian ships in the Mediterranean, including two Kalibr carriers, with a total volley of up to 24 missiles.
As reported, on September 3, on combat duty in the Black Sea, Russia deployed a small missile ship of the Buyan-M project, equipped with eight Kalibr missiles.
