Invaders Attack Five Districts Of Kharkiv Region Overnight, One Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Yesterday, the enemy fired at the settlements of the Kharkiv, Bohodukhiv, Chuhuiv, Kupiansk and Izyum districts.
Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Regional Military Administration, said this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
He said that last night, at about 02:00 a.m. Russian invaders fired on the village of Shyikivka, in the Izyum district. The building of the dining room was damaged. There are no casualties.
According to Syniehubov, the enemy fired at the settlements of the Kharkiv, Bohodukhiv, Chuhuiv, Kupiansk and Izyum districts over the past day.
Read also: Enemy shells four districts of Kharkiv region. One killed, one injured
A 59-year-old man was injured and hospitalized in Kupiansk. A shopping center was destroyed in the city.
In the village of Cherneshchyna, in the Izyum district, two private households were destroyed by a guided aerial bomb.
In addition, the head of the RMA noted, Udy, Vovchansk, Gatyshche, Budarky, Vilkhuvatka and other settlements were under fire. Civilian infrastructure was damaged and forest fires broke out.
Read also: 1 killed, 1 injured in enemy shelling of Kharkiv region
As reported, on September 3, Russian troops struck with guided aerial bombs in the Izyum district of the Kharkiv region. In Cherneschyna, a bomb hit near a school.
MENAFN04092023000193011044ID1107002765
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.