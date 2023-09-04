Invaders Attack Five Districts Of Kharkiv Region Overnight, One Injured

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Regional Military Administration, said this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

He said that last night, at about 02:00 a.m. Russian invaders fired on the village of Shyikivka, in the Izyum district. The building of the dining room was damaged. There are no casualties.

According to Syniehubov, the enemy fired at the settlements of the Kharkiv, Bohodukhiv, Chuhuiv, Kupiansk and Izyum districts over the past day.

A 59-year-old man was injured and hospitalized in Kupiansk. A shopping center was destroyed in the city.

In the village of Cherneshchyna, in the Izyum district, two private households were destroyed by a guided aerial bomb.

In addition, the head of the RMA noted, Udy, Vovchansk, Gatyshche, Budarky, Vilkhuvatka and other settlements were under fire. Civilian infrastructure was damaged and forest fires broke out.

As reported, on September 3, Russian troops struck with guided aerial bombs in the Izyum district of the Kharkiv region. In Cherneschyna, a bomb hit near a school.