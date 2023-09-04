Russia's Shahed Drones Fell And Detonated On Romanian Territory Ukraine's Mfa

Spokesman for Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Oleg Nikolenko, said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"According to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, last night, during a Russian massive attack in the area of the port of Izmail, Russia's Shaheds fell and detonated on the territory of Romania," he wrote.

Nikolenko called this another confirmation that Russian missile terror poses a huge threat not only to the security of Ukraine, but also to the security of neighboring countries, including NATO member states.

"We call on our partners to accelerate the provision of Ukraine with additional modern anti-missile and anti-aircraft defense systems, as well as combat aircraft, which will strengthen the protection of the infrastructure of Ukraine, as well as neighboring countries," the MFA spokesman stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of September 4, the Air Force, in cooperation with the air defense of other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, destroyed 23 enemy attack UAVs in the south and east of Ukraine. The launch of 32 drones on Odand Dnipropetrovsk regions was recorded.