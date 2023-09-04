Paydayloansonline Wins The Familymoney Excellence Award For 2023

We are thrilled to announce that PaydayLoansOnline.co.uk has been honoured with the FamilyMoney Excellence Award for 2023. This prestigiaward recognises our commitment to providing exceptional customer service and responsible lending practices, especially for those with bad credit.

The FamilyMoney Excellence Award is designed to offer peace of mind to people in the UK looking to borrow short-term money by acknowledging UK finance companies that go the extra mile for their customers. The award criteria include:



Website Security

Clarity and Transparency

UK Operation (not offshore call centres)

Ease Of Contact

Privacy and GDPR compliance

Genuine Validated Reviews

Feedback From Real Customers Fair Complaints Procedure

Winning this award underscores our dedication to you, our valued customers. It highlights our commitment to transparency, security, and, above all, customer satisfaction. This is particularly significant for those with less-than-perfect credit scores, as it assures them of a fair and reliable lending process.

We understand that a credit score shouldn't define your financial future . That's why we specialise in offering loans ranging from £300 to £1,500, even for those with bad credit. Being recognised by FamilyMoney reaffirms our commitment to providing reliable and fair loans to all.

We are deeply honoured by this recognition and will continue to uphold the high standards that the FamilyMoney Excellence Award represents. Our foremains on offering you the best possible terms, ensuring your financial well-being, and making your financial journey withas smooth as possible.

For more details about our services and this significant accolade, please visit our website or contact our customer service team.