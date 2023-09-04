Bread Garden Presents A Mooncake Extravaganza Collection For Mid-Autumn Festival 2023

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Bread Garden

A homegrown Singaporean bakery brand, Bread Garden is known for its highly popular mooncakes and best-selling Chinese New Year goodies, as well as its selection of exquisite cakes and pastries.

Rated five stars consistently by customers on social media, Bread Garden stands out from other bakeries with its emphasis on quality over quantity, dedicating itself to crafting only the best quality baked products that its customers have come to expect and love.

