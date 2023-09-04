Cellini Clinches Best Customer Service Award For The Second Time In Singapore

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Cellini Singapore

Cellini is a home-grown designer furniture brand in Singapore. Investing in state-of-the-art technology, Cellini's furniture showrooms boast specially curated pieces that are second-to-none in terms of quality craftsmanship. It has also expanded its services to offer timeless furniture pieces across Asia, in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Taiwan, in addition to making its mark as a successful e-commerce business. For more information, please visit:



.

Cellini Singapore