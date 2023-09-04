America Mortgages Inc. Partners With Halo Financial To Revolutionize International Currency Exchange

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
America Mortgages & Halo Financial Collaboration
America Mortgages Inc. partners with Halo Financial, improving real estate currency exchange. Expert support, no fees, tailored solutions, preferential rates. Our companies are very well aligned in everything from customer focussed service delivery to culture and our commitment to finding reliable solutions for all manner of circumstances.” - David Johnson, Halo FinancialLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- America Mortgages, the world's only U.S. mortgage broker with an international presence, is excited to announce its strategic alliance with Halo Financial, a leader in currency exchange and global payments .
This partnership underscores their unwavering commitment to empowering clients, especially those navigating real estate transactions. Through this collaboration, they are dedicated to optimizing currency exchange processes, maximizing the value of international money transfers.
Halo Financial's reputation as a leader in foreign exchange and currency transfer services is well-earned. As part of this partnership, Halo Financial's experienced team of Currency Specialists will be exclusively focused on assisting America Mortgages' clients in securing the best possible currency exchange rates, all within their specified timeframes.
In a world where borders are increasingly porous, transferring funds globally has become a pivotal facet of real estate transactions. This partnership seeks to simplify and enhance this process for America Mortgages' clients, ensuring they receive optimal value for their international money transfers.
“We at Halo Financial are delighted to be partnering with such an innovative mortgage provider. Our companies are very well aligned in everything from customer focussed service delivery to culture and our commitment to finding reliable solutions for all manner of circumstances, means we can offer a broad variety of options to take the hassle and risk out of cross border mortgage arrangements.” says David Johnson, Founder and Director at Halo Financial.
Key Benefits of the Partnership:
- Dedicated Support: Halo Financial's expert team provides personalized guidance throughout the transfer process.
- No Transfer Fees: Clients benefit from fee-free transactions, maximizing their currency exchanges.
- Tailored FX Solutions: Halo Financial offers flexible solutions aligned with individual needs.
- Expert Guidance: Clients receive guidance to secure the best rates within their timelines.
- Convenient Service: Streamlined, secure, and user-friendly exchange options available online or by phone.
America Mortgages' clients will enjoy preferential rates and a complimentary consultation , providing insights into their international money transfer needs, further enhancing their ability to secure favorable exchange rates.
America Mortgages Inc. specializes in offering over 150 U.S. bank and lender programs to expats and foreign nationals globally. The partnership with Halo Financial seamlessly aligns with AM's dedication to providing top-tier service and comprehensive solutions.
This collaboration marks a significant stride in simplifying and elevating international currency exchange for real estate transactions. Clients can anticipate streamlined processes, expert guidance, and unprecedented value in their cross-border financial endeavors.
About America Mortgages
Founded in 2020, America Mortgages, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Global Mortgage Group PTE LTD [GMG]. America Mortgages headquartered in San Antonio, TX, with sales offices in 12 different countries, is dedicated to providing U.S. mortgage options for non-resident Foreign Nationals and U.S. Expats. 100% of America Mortgages [AM] clients are living and working outside of the U.S. Both GMG and AM foon building quality, long-term relationships with its partners such as Private Banks, EAM, Family Offices, Realtors and other mortgage broker located around the world by offering a wide variety of mortgage loan programs focused on specific markets with an exceptional client experience. For more information, visit or call +65 8430-1541.
About Halo Financial
Halo Financial is a trusted name in the realm of foreign exchange and international payments, offering a wide range of currency exchange solutions to clients globally. With an emphasis on delivering an industry-leading personalized service, expert guidance and mitigating foreign exchange risk, Halo Financial has earned a reputation for excellence in the industry.
