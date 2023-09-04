Flex Health Announces New Client Partnerships As Occupational Health Provider Embraces Rapid Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Flex Health are a leading provider of physiotherapy and occupational health services in Yorkshire and the North East
Flex Health, a leading provider of physiotherapy and occupational health services in Yorkshire, is thrilled to announce two significant new partnerships. We took a step back to identify the needs of the business, resulting in a bespoke, proactive solution, crafted in collaboration with their HR and Senior Management teams.” - Jordan Hutchinson, Operations & Business Manager at Flex HealthKINGSTON UPON HULL, EAST YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOWN, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Flex Health , a leading provider of physiotherapy and occupational health services in Yorkshire, is thrilled to announce two significant partnerships with local industry leaders - Advanced Plastics and Europa Caravans .
Advanced Plastics has selected Flex Occupational Health as their new Occupational Health provider. A renowned local company based in the East of the City, Advanced Plastics has a clear vision for enhancing employee wellbeing.
"When I first spoke with Deborah Scott and Gemma Cook at Advanced Plastics, it was evident they were committed to focusing on Employee Wellbeing," said Jordan Hutchinson, Operations & Business Manager at Flex Health. "We took a step back to identify the needs of the business, resulting in a bespoke, proactive solution, crafted in collaboration with their HR and Senior Management teams. Not only does this new approach optimise service delivery, but it also offers a significant cost reduction."
Advanced Plastics aims to create an environment where health and wellbeing are priorities for their staff. Flex Health is eager to support this progressive Injection Moulding company with their occupational health needs for years to come.
Europa Caravans, another new addition to the Flex Health client roster, is a vital player in Hull's booming caravan industry. This new partnership demonstrates Flex Health's capability and commitment to serving varisectors across Yorkshire.
"Caravan manufacturing is a significant part of Hull's local economy, and we're excited to work with Europa Caravans to enhance their occupational health initiatives," stated Matt Booth, Director at Flex Health.
By aligning with these two leading Yorkshire businesses, Flex Health continues to cement its position as the region's trusted provider of occupational health services.
About Flex Health:
Founded in 2015, Flex Health has quickly become Yorkshire's go-to provider for professional physiotherapy and occupational health services. With a strong foon delivering personalised, quality care, Flex Health is committed to enhancing workplace wellbeing across a variety of industries.
Calvin Innes
Innes Agency
emailhere
MENAFN04092023003118003196ID1107002643
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.