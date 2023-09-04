Global Bio-Based Elastomers Markets, Trends, Opportunities, Competition And Forecasts, 2018-2023 & 2023-2028

In response to the escalating demand for environmentally conscisolutions aimed at reducing carbon footprints, manufacturers within the conventional elastomer industry are undergoing a transformative shift.

This shift entails the creation of partially or fully bio-based elastomers, necessitating collaboration among elastomer and raw material producers to ensure the availability of bio-based raw materials. As a result, a substantial supply of bio-based raw materials has emerged, facilitating the production of bio-based elastomers.

The surge in demand for bio-based elastomers extends its reach into variindustries, notably the HVAC and construction sectors. These industries seek to harness the benefits of bio-based materials, utilizing them in applications such as tube adhesives and coatings. This growing demand from diverse sectors is poised to propel the expansion of the bio-based elastomers market throughout the forecast period.

Rising Demand from Automotive Industry

Elastomers are used in flooring, instrument panel skins, gaskets, bellows, sound management, belts, and hoses inside automobiles. In addition, it may be employed in practically all sections of the automobile, including tires such as base tires, sidewalls, treads, wiring, cables, and coatings.

Materials used in automobile interiors must adhere to laws governing odor, fogging, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and regulations for Vehicle Interior Air Quality (VIAQ). The bio-based elastomers have a high proportion of bio-based components and less volatile organic compounds (VOC), which is encouraging the automobile sector to use them.

Moreover, the growth of the market is largely attributable to the rising demand for lightweight materials in the automobile sector to provide greater economy and design flexibility. High-performance bio-based elastomers give manufacturers the benefits of design and steel-like strength, which reduces total weight and limits greenhouse gas emissions.

For instance, according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, the total number of vehicles produced in 2021 was more than 80 million.

Therefore, all the aforementioned factors, in turn, are expected to drive the demand for bio-based elastomers during the forecast period.

Growing Demand from Footwear Sector

Due to the usage of materials like leather, polyvinyl chloride, polyurethane, and rubber that end up in landfills, the manufacture of footwear has a substantial negative impact on the environment. Several major sporting goods companies foon the production of entirely biodegradable, high-performance athletic footwear, which may have a favorable impact on the market for bio-based elastomers.

For instance, Nike employed 50% bio-based thermoplastic polyurethanes (TPU) and 50% Pebax Renew, a castor-based thermoplastic elastomer produced by Arkema that comprises about 97% renewable-based components in their GS football boot.

Therefore, increasing the use of bio-based elastomers in the footwear domain will lead to the growth of Global Bio-based Elastomers Market during the projected period.

Bio-Based Thermoplastic will be the Key Product

With an equivalent shore hardness ranging from 55 shore A to 80 shore A, they are becoming more widely used in automotive applications as an alternative to conventional crude oil-based elastomers. Bio-based thermoplastic polyolefin, bio-based thermoplastic styrene block copolymer, bio-based thermoplastic polyamide, and bio-based thermoplastic polyurethane elastomers are some of the bio-based thermoplastic elastomers that have been created, and put on the market.

Increasing demand for biobased products anticipated the growth of Global Bio-based Elastomers Market in the upcoming years.

