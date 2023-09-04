Revolutionizing Psychology: California Board Approves Outcome Monitoring For Cpd Credits

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) July 31, 2023 - A seismic shift in the Continuing Professional Development (CPD) for psychologists is sweeping across California.
KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- A seismic shift in the Continuing Professional Development (CPD) for psychologists is sweeping across California. The California Board of Psychology now recognizes the monitoring of patient outcomes as a creditable activity, opening up an innovative avenue for clinicians to renew their professional licenses.
Starting from January 1, 2023, psychologists are mandated to complete 36 hours of CPD biennially as part of their licensing renewal process. This forward-thinking regulatory change acknowledges the multi-faceted abilities needed for quality professional performance and introduces a broad spectrum of 15 CPD activities grouped into four categories.
A standout addition to the roster of creditable activities is Practice Outcome Monitoring. This involves assessing patient/client outcomes via a protocol, including the use of repeated standardized outcome assessment protocols. For each patient/client outcome monitored, psychologists will receive one hour of CPD credit up to a maximum of nine hours per renewal period.
At the vanguard of this ground-breaking development is MyOutcomes, an online platform designed to facilitate the monitoring of client progress over time. MyOutcomes also provides an extensive range of resources including Outcome Rating Scale (ORS) and Session Rating Scale (SRS) in psychotherapy. We also offer practical guidance on how to integrate these measures into clinical practice as part of Feedback Informed Treatment (FIT).
MyOutcomes is pleased to announce that psychologists can easily earn CPD credits by monitoring the outcomes of their clinical work using the MyOutcomes platform. This development not only meets the regulatory requirements but also amplifies the importance of outcome monitoring in enhancing therapist accountability, promoting client participation and improving treatment outcomes.
MyOutcomes is excited to be part of this progressive shift in professional development for psychologists, reinforcing the importance of patient outcome monitoring in modern psychotherapy.
