Present water tariff in Jordan includes only 75 percent of operating charges

(MENAFN) The present water tariff is low-priced and does not provide enough inducements for water preservation, harvesting or usage decrease, based on an inclusive plan started by the Ministry of Water and Irrigation.



Attempts to reach economic durability in the water section are presently in progress with the aim of restoring operational and maintenance charges by the current year, according to a Jordan-based news agency.



In the plan, which includes the 2023 to 2040 time, the ministry noticed that the current tariff structure only involves 75 per cent of operational payments, and does not cover maintenance and operational charges anymore.



The ministry highlighted the necessity to boost power effectiveness and decline water loss. Making a continuous analysis of the tariff structure, including all related stakeholders as well as advancing capital investments are considered significant to reaching these goals.



This scheme contains ideas related to a progressively rearrangement of incomes to better replicate the actual charge of service. It intends to boost water firms in successfully funding their maintenance and operational necessities as well, while protecting the most financially weak households.

