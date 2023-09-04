Unlock A World Of Savings And Luxury With Every Swipe With The Cbd Super Saver Credit Card

In today's bustling world, a credit card is more than just a transaction tool; it's a gateway to a brighter financial future. With smart usage, a credit card can be your ticket to savings, offering a host of complimentary benefits that transform your spending into strategic saving. Join the league of savvy consumers who are leveraging credit card cashback rewards to elevate their financial game. In this feature, we dive into a credit card that not only saves you money but also enriches your life with unparalleled benefits.

Imagine your credit card not just as a payment method, but as a financial ally that showers you with monthly cashback rewards. Enter the CBD Super Saver credit card from the Commercial Bank of Dubai - A credit card that puts the power of saving right into your hands. With up to 10 per cent cashback on essential expenses like education, groceries, fuel, and bill payments, this card could translate into pocketing up to Dh600 every month, tallying an astonishing Dh7,200 in yearly savings.

Embark on your CBD Super Saver Card journey with an impressive welcome boof Dh1,000. Your path to claiming this bois simple: spend Dh10,000 using digital wallets (Apple Pay, Google Pay, or Samsung Pay) within 45 days of card issuance. This one step sets the stage for you to amass potential first-year savings exceeding Dh8,200. Now that's substantial.

The CBD Super Saver Card doesn't just foon savings; it opens the door to an array of premium experiences:

. 50 per cent off at Cinemas: Enjoy cinematic experiences at half the cost, creating memorable outings for you and your family.

Complimentary Valet Parking: Bid farewell to parking woes with free valet services spanning the UAE.

. Complimentary Golf Access: Indulge in leisure and luxury with access to top-tier golf courses.

. Exclusive Airport Lounge Access: Travel in style and comfort with entry to exclusive airport lounges that redefine pre-flight experiences.

According to Khaled Al Hammadi, General Manager Personal Banking Group at Commercial Bank of Dubai: "We continue to witness a strong customer preference for cashback offerings, and the CBD Super Saver Credit Card stands out as one of the finest options in the market, delivering substantial annual savings. With the rising costs of education, fuel, and groceries, household budgets are facing greater strain. Our Super Saver Card not only provides customers with cashback savings of Dh7,200 per year but also presents them with a range of exclusive travel and lifestyle benefits."

The best part? The application process is effortless. With the user-friendly CBD Mobile Banking App, you can complete your application within minutes using just your Emirates ID. It's a straightforward process that kick starts your new savings-driven lifestyle.

The CBD Super Saver Card isn't just a card; it's your passport to unprecedented savings. With the potential to earn up to Dh600 in cashback each month, culminating in an impressive Dh7,200 yearly, pa generDh1,000 welcome boand an array of premium benefits, the CBD Super Saver Card is your ultimate credit card choice.

Terms and conditions apply. Visit to learn more or apply directly through the CBD app.