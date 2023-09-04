Caverion Continues Partnership With Deggendorf Institute Of Technology In Germany

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Caverion Corporation Investor news 4 September 2023 at 11.00 EEST
HELSINKI, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion has won the public tender for the technical and infrastructural facility services at Deggendorf Institute of Technology (DIT). The agreement continues the 25-year partnership with DIT.
During the new agreement period, the fowill be to increase energy efficiency and reduce CO2 emissions. The DIT buildings contribute to the state of Bavaria achieving its goal of becoming climate neutral by 2040.
Caverion's on-site experts maintain the technical systems of the camacross a total area of almost 45,000 m2. "In the last 25 years we have grown together and adapted to the development needs. I am confident about the future and see our buildings in good hands," says Prof. Dr. Peter Sperber , President of the DIT.
The state-run Deggendorf Institute of Technology focuses on studies in Business, Engineering, Digitalisation and Healthcare. In addition to the main camin Deggendorf, there are locations in Cham and Pfarrkirchen. Currently, about 9,000 students attend DIT.
Read more about our facility management services
CONTACT:
For more information, please contact:
Holger Winkelsträter, Head of Marketing and Communication, Caverion Germany, +49 89 374288 117,
[email protected]
The following files are available for download:
|
|
Release
|
|
Camof the Deggendorf Institute of Technology in Germany
SOURCE Caverion
MENAFN04092023003732001241ID1107002607
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.