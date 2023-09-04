Uruguay Insurance Industry Governance, Risk And Compliance Report 2023

The report brings together research modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on prevailing insurance regulations, and recent and upcoming changes in the regulatory framework, taxation and legal system in the state. The report also includes the scope of non-admitted insurance in the country.

Key Highlights



The Superintendency under the BCU regulates and supervises the Uruguayan insurance industry.

Composite insurance is not permitted in Uruguayan insurance industry.

Non-admitted insurers are not permitted in the Uruguayan insurance industry.

Fire and automobile insurance contracts are subject to premium tax at a rate of 7%, other non-life insurance contracts are subject to IPT at a rate of 5%, and marine and life insurance contracts are exempt. Aviation liability insurance, motor third-party liability insurance and workmen's compensation insurance are some of the key classes of compulsory insurance in Uruguay.

Insights into the governance, risk, and compliance framework pertaining



An overview of the insurance regulatory framework in Uruguay.

The latest key changes, and changes expected in the country's insurance regulatory framework.

Key regulations and market practices related to different types of insurance products in the country.

Rules and regulations pertaining to key classes of compulsory insurance, and the scope of non-admitted insurance in the country.

Key parameters including licensing requirements permitted foreign direct investment, minimum capital requirements, solvency and reserve requirements, and investment regulations. Details of the tax and legal systems in the country.

Scope



The report covers details of the insurance regulatory framework in Uruguay.

The report contains details of the rules and regulations governing insurance products and insurance entities.

The report lists and analyzes key trends and developments pertaining to the country's insurance regulatory framework.

The report analyzes the rules and regulations pertaining to the establishment and operation of insurance businesses in the country. The report provides details of taxation imposed on insurance products and insurance companies.

Key Topics Covered:

