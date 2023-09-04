Dubai Hosts 'Hyrox Dxb International Fitness Championship', First Time In Middle East

DUBAI, 4th September, 2023 (WAM) -- Dubai hosted the HYROX DXB International Fitness Championship for the first time in the Middle East and Africa, with the participation of more than 3000 athletes; 15% of them arrived in the Emirate from other countries to join the event.

The Hyrox Championship, the biggest indoor fitness race, took place at Dubai World Trade Centre and was organised in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council (DSC).

Participants in the Championship competed in several categories: men's professionals and women's professionals / men's doubles / women's doubles / mixed doubles / men's singles / women's singles / athletes of determination category.

The American Ryan Kent finished the men's professionals' category race within a time of 00:59 hour to win the 1st place, followed by the British Jordan Bryant in the 2nd place within 01:02:27 hour, and his compatriot Michael Logie in the 3rd place within 01:04:21 hour.

In the women professionals' category, the American Laurin Wix finished the race within a time of 00:59:27 hour and secured the 1st place, followed by the Swedish Mikaela Norman in the 2nd place within 01:00:35 hour and the British Jess Toole in the 3rd place within 01:07:18 hour.

In men's singles, the Canadian Darin Burke gained 1st place within a time of 01:03:54 hour, followed by the British Sian Clancy in the 2nd place within 01:03:55 hour, and the French Alexander Fedotov in the 3rd place within 01:05:33 hour.

In women's singles, the British Karala Dili attained 1st place within a time of 01:08:18 hour, followed by the British Sharna Garforth in the 2nd place within 01:09:04 hour, and the Swedish Florin Eprail in the 3rd place within 01:09:32 hour.

Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of DSC, stated, "We are pleased as Dubai is the first city in the Middle East to host this Championship since our Emirate is the favourite destination for the collaboration of global and great championships' organisers. This Championship attracts several and variclasses from and overseas."

Christian Totzke, Founder and Administrative Partner of Hyrox Championships, remarked, "We are pleased to organise this Championship in Dubai, the best destination in the world for the organisation of such great championships. We provided all necessities, and we were highly welcomed and hosted. We accomplished all procedures easily. All processes in Dubai are completed smoothly and so fast."

Rayan Agha, CEO of Hyrox Championships, said, "We have great pleasure in collaborating with DSC to organise this Championship in Dubai for the first time in the Middle East. The Championship was organised with the participation of more than 3000 athletes from 165 countries from all continents of the globe."

The Hyrox Championship is a unique competition, launched for the first time in Germany in 2017 and then became a global competition aiming to boost fitness levels. It takes place in more than 20 cities in 11 States from all over the world, the most prominent of which are Madrid, Hong Kong, Las Vegas, New York, Melbourne and Sydney.

This time, the Championship will take place in Dubai, and it will be organised in the Emirate for three years to enable participants to enjoy a unique experience and compete in one of the toughest indoor challenges. Winners qualify to participate in the World Championship, to take place in June 2024 in Nice City, France.

