ABU DHABI, 4th September, 2023 (WAM) -- The Zayed University Board of Trustees commenced its inaugural session this week at the Abu Dhabi campus, ushering in a new era of collaborative leadership. Alongside the board meeting, trustees engaged with Zayed University's faculty, staff, students, and alumni community.

During the meeting, Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Development and Chairman of Zayed University, welcomed the new members and reiterated the vital responsibility the Board has in setting the university's strategic direction within the UAE's higher education landscape and aligning it with national priorities and ambitions.

Rima Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi, who serves as a Member of the Board of Trustees and holds the position of Executive Director of Strategic Affairs at the Executive Affairs Authority in Abu Dhabi, was duly appointed to assume the role of Vice-Chair of the Board of Trustees. Drز Michael Allen, Provost and Acting Vice President at Zayed University, offered a comprehensive overview of the university's programmes, initiatives, and strategic aspirations.

Al Mazrui underscored the collective importance of the Board's engagement, stating, "Zayed University holds a distinguished staas one of the region's leading academic institutions, and it is both a privilege and a responsibility for the Board to assume its role in this context. Within the UAE, our universities serve as engines of economic and societal growth and hubs of innovative thought, aligning with our leadership's ambitivision to provide the best education for our community of students."

She added, "As a federal university with campuses in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai, Zayed University has an integral role in realizing these aspirations. The future achievements of the are linked to the future success and prosperity of this university. This view is shared by all of my colleagues on the new Board of Trustees, and we all look forward to working together to cultivate a new generation of exceptionally capable graduates, who will make a significant contribution to the sustainable development and success of the UAE."

After the meeting, the Board members underscored its commitment to fostering a strong connection with the university's stakeholders, shedding light on ongoing initiatives, potential opportunities, and the shared path forward.