Wam, Make-A-Wish Foundation Celebrate International Day Of Charity

ABU DHABI, 4th September, 2023 (WAM) -- The Emirates News Agency (WAM) and the Make-A-Wish Foundation organised a workshop to celebrate the annual International Day of Charity.

The workshop highlighted the foundation's inspiring initiatives and charitable projects, showcasing their year-round efforts in making wishes come true.

During the event, employees from WAM collaborated with the foundation to fulfill the heartfelt wish of 14-year-old Zainab Mohammed, who is battling cancer, and offered her a MacBook Pro.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation, known for its remarkable work in helping realise the wishes of children facing seriillnesses, has brought joy, hope, and optimism to countless young lives and their families, and become an inspiration for the entire community.

On the occasion of the International Day of Charity, observed on 5th September, Sheikha Sheikha bint Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, wife of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the President, and Honorary President of Make a Wish foundation, said that the foundation's participation in the celebrations underscored its commitment to the values of charity and volunteerism, which were instilled by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE's Founding Father.

This legacy was continued by the country's leadership led by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, she added.

"We are grateful for the endless kindness and genersupport shown by our leaders and philanthropists in the to alleviate the suffering of patients, regardless of their background or origin," Sheikha Sheikha said.“We thank them for following in the footsteps of our Founding Father and making a positive impact on the lives of our children and their families.”

Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of WAM, highlighted the pivotal role played by the Make-A-Wish Foundation in promoting a culture of charitable work. The foundation has achieved this by launching variinitiatives aimed at bringing happiness to patients.

Al Rayssi expressed WAM's commitment to actively participating in the foundation's initiatives, emphasising that the joint workshop was a testament to their social responsibility and a way to encourage employees to engage positively in charitable endeavours. He also commended the tireless efforts of the Make-A-Wish Foundation under the leadership of Sheikha Sheikha.

Hani Al Zubaidi, Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation, said, "We are honoured to be here today at WAM to introduce our foundation and its mission to grant wishes to children with seriillnesses. We are grateful for the opportunity to share our work with you, and we thank you for your support."

Al Zubaidi also extended his appreciation to the foundation's supporters and volunteers, who embody the values of kindness, generosity, and selflessness. These individuals work tirelessly towards the noble humanitarian mission of the foundation, seeking no reward other than the joy they bring to children through events and initiatives.





