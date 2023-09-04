Uae Weather: Cloudy Skies Today Temperature To Reach 44°C

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 4 Sep 2023, 7:32 AM
Last updated: Mon 4 Sep 2023, 7:39 AM
The weather in the will be fair to partly cloudy today, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Low clouds will appear over the east coast. There is a chance of them being convective (associated with rainfall) eastward and southward by afternoon.
It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning with a chance of fog or mist over some coastal and internal areas.
Temperatures are set to reach 44°C in Abu Dhabi and 42°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 31°C and 30°C.
Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds will blow during the day. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
