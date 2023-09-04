Wathnan Racing's Jabalah Lands Uae President Cup

Doha, Qatar: A winner of the Qatar Derby (Gr1 PA) – beating the champion Lady Princess – and multiple Group winner and placed in Qatar, Jabalah yesterday scored his first success in Europe claiming an impressive victory to clinch the President Cup (Gr2 PA) in Baden-Baden,

The Wathnan Racing's seven-year-old was very much the best in the 1600m contest for 4YO and older purebred Arabians that he won with a wide margin as pulled nine lengths clear of the field at the line. The Marian Falk Weissmeier-owned and trained Illikeau finished second under jockey T. Hammer-Hansen. The GT Zoetelief owned and trained Freddy Py (TM Fred Texas) was further three lines back in third under jockey Eduardo Pedroza.

The connection of Jabalah pose after the presentation ceremony.

Trained by Alban de Mieulle and ridden by Soufiane Saadi, Jabalah showed some improvement from his European debuts where he was 6th last month at Goodwood in the Qatar International Stakes (Gr1 PA), which was won by the Al Shaqab Racing's champion Al Ghadeer. With this victory added to his record, Jabalah now boasts a record of three Gr2 and a Gr1 victories in addition to several placed finished at group level.

Bred in France at the Haras de Victot, Jabalah is by the champion Al Mamum Monlau and the unraced mare Kouthar (Nizam). He hails from the family of champions Tabarak (Nizam), Al Tair (Amer) and Al Anqa (Amer).