Maxion Wheels And Antric Join Forces To Advance Electric Cargo Bike Mobility

“E-cargo bikes have distinct wheel requirements due to battery weight, cargo load, extended wheelbases, and available tire options,” explains Ralf Duning, Vice President Global Engineering at Maxion Wheels.“Drawing on our product development and production capabilities, we've designed a narrow-rim steel wheel for series production that not only enhances the bike's performance and reliability but also contributes to urban sustainability.”

Maxion Wheels' engineering and testing know-how ensures electric cargo bike users the highest quality and strongest wheels. Fully compliant with industry testing standards and regulations, the meticulvalidation procedures underscore the wheels' unmatched reliability.

The partnership between Maxion Wheels and Antric sets the stage for standardized wheel solutions in the evolving cargo bike market, enhancing overall efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

Moritz Heibrock, Founder of Antric, adds:“Our partnership with Maxion Wheels signifies a strategic move towards advancing our electric cargo bike solutions. The synergy between our vision and their technical prowess is poised to drive meaningful enhancements in green urban logistics.”

ABOUT MAXION WHEELS

Maxion Wheels, a division of Iochpe-Maxion S.A., is the world's leading steel and aluminum wheel supplier. Our low-carbon expertise and energy-efficient designs help cars, buses, trucks, and trailers achieve real-world carbon footprint reductions. Our diverse global teams and inclusive culture powers every advance we make.

Maxion Wheels works with global vehicle manufacturers on wheels for personal mobility, transportation, agriculture, defense, and off-highway applications. Our 10,000 employees operate out of 31 locations in 14 countries on five continents, including state-of-the-art technical centers in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Together we produce more than 50 million wheels a year, makingthe world's largest producer and supplier of wheels. To learn more, please visit Maxion Wheels' website at .

About Antric

Antric GmbH, part of the Cenntro Group, is one of the most advanced cargo bike manufacturers, based in Germany. The Antric One is a very user-friendly, durable, and robust cargo bike designed for professional use in logistics, facility management, municipalities, rental, and many other fields. With its functionally sophisticated design and superior performance, the Antric One cargo bike simply makes green transportation easier. For more information about Antric, please visit .

